STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

ULFA(I) defers decision on fate of two abducted oil firm staff

Paresh Barua informed general secretary of Gauhati Press Club (GPC) Sanjoy Ray over phone that discussions on the release of the two employees were continuing.

Published: 21st February 2021 10:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2021 11:00 PM   |  A+A-

kidnapping, kidnap

For representational purposes

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Sunday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take action for safe release of the two oil sector staff from the clutches of ULFA(I),even as the banned militant outfit said it has "deferred" decision to take any step on the abducted employees and will continue to hold talks with the authorities for a positive outcome.

Two employees of Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure Ltd were abducted by the insurgents of United Liberation Front of Asom -Independent on December 21 last year from Kumchaikha hydrocarbon drilling site in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The outfit had reportedly demanded a ransom of Rs 20 crore for the release of the two employees and had set February 16 as the deadline which was later extended, Gogoi mentioned in the letter.

The MP, however, did not mention the extended date.

Recently, the ULFA(I) has threatened to take an "ultimate step" against the two persons, the MP said in his letter.

The ULFA(I) in an email to PTI had said that talks with the Quippo authorities held from February 16 to 19 have "failed to reach any favourable conclusion and an ultimate step on the two will be taken next week".

United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I) chief Paresh Barua Sunday informed general secretary of Gauhati Press Club (GPC) Sanjoy Ray over phone that discussions on the release of the two employees were continuing and "We hope that there will be a positive outcome soon".

However, Barua said, there has to be a "definite time- frame to resolve the issue and negotiations for their release cannot go on endlessly".

Initially, the ULFA(I) chief had called the GPC president Manoj Kumar Nath asking him to provide a platform to him for clarification of certain facts allegedly 'misinterpreted in a certain section of the media' on the outfit's stand on the fate of the two abducted persons.

Accordingly, mediapersons gathered at the GPC where Barua was expected to brief the media over telephone which was put on amplifiers, but he could not contact the particular number on which he was supposed to brief journalists.

Barua subsequently called another journalist who was present at the GPC, who connected him to the club's general secretary Sanjoy Ray and he was briefed by the ULFA(I) leader.

According to Ray, the ULFA(I) chief also said that he welcomes and respects the role of the civil society and their constructive suggestions to resolve the issue.

Barua said that a section of the media had misinterpreted the outfit's earlier statement about "the step" to decide the fate of the two abducted persons.

Gaurav Gogoi in his missive to the union home minister said, "Given the sensitive nature of the matter and the potential threat to the lives of the two persons, I urge you to take the matter into immediate consideration for appropriate action.

"The government should ensure safe return of the two employees. Eagerly looking forward to your response." Senior minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma had urged ULFA(I)'s Commander in Chief Paresh Barua "with folded hands" to release the two men unharmed.

The two abducted men are Drilling Superintendent Pranab Kumar Gogoi and Radio Operator Ram Kumar.

While Gogoi is from Assam's Sivasagar district, Ram Kumar hails from Bihar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent Paresh Barua ULFA-I
India Matters
For representational purposes (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
Finally, Google and Facebook will begin paying for ‘free’ news
'3-month gap between Oxford vaccine doses gives more protection'
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra officials blame ignorance for COVID-19 spike
For representational purposes (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai metro fare slashed by Rs 20, to come into effect from February 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BS Yediyurappa
TNIE Talkroom: Caste-based reservations in Karnataka taking Yediyurappa govt by storm?
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out by various BJP leaders and Bollywood stars on fuel price rise during the UPA regime. With Narendra Modi-led NDA at power in Centre now, these tweets regarding the fuel price hike have now gone viral on social media. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Modi to Salman: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp