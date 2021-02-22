STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar woman names baby 'Imtihaan' after going into labour during class X board exams

The woman, Shanti Kumari, a resident of Kaffen village of Kudhani block, delivered a healthy baby on Friday after tolerating labour pain for more than one hour.

Published: 22nd February 2021 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

baby

Elated at the birth of a baby boy, Shanti named her son as 'Imtihan' meaning test. (Representational Photo)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: In an unusual incident, a 21-year-old pregnant woman, who had gone to give her class 10th state board exam, went into labour mid-exam and gave birth to a baby boy.

The incident took place at Mahant Darshan Das Mahila (MDDM) College Examination Centre in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district. 

The woman, Shanti Kumari, a resident of Kaffen village of Kudhani block, delivered a healthy baby on Friday after tolerating labour pain for more than one hour.

She sought help from the centre's superintendent Dr Madhumita and was soon sent to Sadar Hospital in an ambulance.

Shanti’s husband Birju Sahni was called in from outside the exam centre to accompany her to the hospital.

The woman's husband said that his family members had asked her not to appear for the exams during the final stage of her pregnancy, but she did not agree due to her fondness towards education. 

Elated at the birth of a baby boy, Shanti named her son as 'Imtihaan' meaning test.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shanti Kumari
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp