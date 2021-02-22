Bihar woman names baby 'Imtihaan' after going into labour during class X board exams

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: In an unusual incident, a 21-year-old pregnant woman, who had gone to give her class 10th state board exam, went into labour mid-exam and gave birth to a baby boy.

The incident took place at Mahant Darshan Das Mahila (MDDM) College Examination Centre in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district.

The woman, Shanti Kumari, a resident of Kaffen village of Kudhani block, delivered a healthy baby on Friday after tolerating labour pain for more than one hour.

She sought help from the centre's superintendent Dr Madhumita and was soon sent to Sadar Hospital in an ambulance.

Shanti’s husband Birju Sahni was called in from outside the exam centre to accompany her to the hospital.

The woman's husband said that his family members had asked her not to appear for the exams during the final stage of her pregnancy, but she did not agree due to her fondness towards education.

Elated at the birth of a baby boy, Shanti named her son as 'Imtihaan' meaning test.