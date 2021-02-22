STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Blast possibly accidental, Bengal minister may not be target: CID officer on Murshidabad explosion

The miscreants who could have links to an international terror group possibly brought the explosive kept in a bag from outside the state and were on their way to take it to Kolkata or somewhere else.

Published: 22nd February 2021 08:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 08:47 PM   |  A+A-

Blast, Fire

For representational purposes

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal minister Jakir Hossain, who was seriously injured in an explosion last week in Murshidabad district, might not be the target of the perpetrators and the bomb seemed to have gone off accidentally, an officer of the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) said on Monday.

The miscreants who could have links to an international terror group possibly brought the explosive kept in a bag from outside the state and were on their way to take it to Kolkata or somewhere else, the top CID official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Hossain, Trinamool Congress MLA and the minister of state for labour, was waiting at platform no 2 of Nimtita station to catch a train to Kolkata at around 10 pm on February 17 when the blast occurred injuring him and several other people.

The West Bengal government has handed over the investigation into the case to the CID.

The investigators collected torn pieces of a black bag, remains of mobile phone battery and a bike-battery, wires and other items from the site of the explosion.

The results of the tests conducted on those articles are yet to arrive, the IPS officer said.

"Going by our initial investigations, it seems that the bomb went off accidentally and not intentionally. Miscreants had kept the explosive inside the bag and probably had plans to travel to Kolkata or some other district. But most likely, the minister was not their target," he said.

As security arrangements at Nimtita station were "a bit relaxed" compared to several other stations of West Bengal such as Malda, Jalpaiguri, Siliguri or Burdwan, miscreants might have chosen it to transport the explosive, the CID official said.

He said that the CCTV footage and mobile video recordings of the spot are being examined.

The CID is yet to arrest anyone in connection with the blast.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday paid a visit to Hossain at the state-run SSKM hospital in Kolkata where he and 13 other people injured in the explosion are undergoing treatment.

"Jakir is fine now. He had to undergo two surgeries. The doctors here have done a very good job. I will request everyone who is visiting Jakir and others to take precautionary measures and not to go too close to them as COVID-19 infection is increasing again," she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trinamool Jakir Hossain CID Bengal Elections 2021 Bengal Polls 2021 Bengal Polls Bengal Elections
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp