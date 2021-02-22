STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chattisgarh staffer suspended after couple clicks photos in state's chopper

The AW 109 Power Elite helicopter is used for ferrying VVIPs, including the governor, chief minister and cabinet ministers.

Published: 22nd February 2021 11:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 11:17 PM

By PTI

RAIPUR: A driver of Chhattisgarh's civil aviation department was suspended on Monday for allegedly facilitating the entry of some unauthorized people into the state's hangar for a photo shoot, government officials said.

The incident took place on January 21 this year but it came to light on Sunday after the photographs featuring a couple sitting in the government-owned helicopter parked inside the hanger, located in Police Lines, went viral on a social media platform, they said.

The AW 109 Power Elite helicopter is used for ferrying VVIPs, including the governor, chief minister and cabinet ministers, they added.

"Driver Yogeshwar Sai allegedly violated security norms and arbitrarily facilitated the entry of unauthorized people into the hangar on January 21," Neelam Namdeo Ekka, Director of the state civil aviation department, told PTI.

"His act is in violation of Chhattisgarh Civil Service (Conduct) Rules, 1965 and, therefore, he has been placed under suspension with immediate effect. A committee constituted to probe the incident will submit its report within a week based on which further action will be taken," Ekka added.

A preliminary probe has revealed the couple and the photographers reportedly visited the hangar for a pre-wedding photo shoot, an official said on the condition of anonymity.

The identity of the couple and photographers was being ascertained, he added.

When asked about possible action against security personnel posted in the hangar, Raipur Superintendent of Police Ajay Yadav said an inquiry was underway.

