Clear stand on cow syndicate in Assam: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel tells PM Narendra Modi

Bhupesh Baghel said that BJP MP Maneka Gandhi had reportedly written to the Assam government over its treatment to cows.

Published: 22nd February 2021 01:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Assam, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday sought his response on allegations of an active cow syndicate in the state.

Baghel, who was appointed as observer by the All India Congress Committee for its Assam unit ahead of the assembly elections, also alleged that many other syndicates in Assam are being provided protection by the state government.

"PM Sir, Assam is keenly waiting for you to respond to @Manekagandhibjp ji's remark regarding the Cow Syndicate being run by @sarbanandsonwal govt," he said in a tweet.

"BTW, there are many other syndicates protected by @BJP4Assam govt. against your slogan of 'Na Khaunga Na Khane Dunga'," Baghel added.

The Chhattisgarh CM had on February 17 told reporters here that besides cattle smuggling, strong syndicates are also engaged in supply of coal, stones, bamboo, betel leaves, nuts and even fish.

Baghel also said that BJP MP Maneka Gandhi had reportedly written to the Assam government over its treatment to cows.

PM Modi arrived in Assam on Monday to dedicate some projects of the oil and gas sector to the nation.

Elections to the 126-member assembly are due in March-April.

Chhattisgarh Chhattisgarh CM Narendra ​Modi Bhupesh Baghel Assam
