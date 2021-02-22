Dadra and Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar dies by suicide

By Online Desk

Lok Sabha MP from Dadra and Nagar Haveli Mohan Delkar was found dead at a hotel in South Mumbai on Monday.

According to preliminary reports, the seven-term MP died by suicide.

The official declined to comment on reports that a suicide note in Gujarati was also found with the body of the 58-year-old politician.

He was a member of the Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice and also a member of the Consultative Committee, Ministry of Home Affairs of the Lower House.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)