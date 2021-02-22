STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India and China to push for mutually acceptable solution

As per Army sources, disengagement of tanks, artillery and infantry soldiers is complete on the south, landforms have been restored to the April 2020 position.

Published: 22nd February 2021 08:09 AM

India China Flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India and China decided to push for a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues in a “steady and orderly manner”, during the 10th round of China-India Corps Commander level meeting.

"The two sides agreed to follow the important consensus of their state leaders, continue their communication and dialogue, stabilise and control the situation on the ground, push for a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues in a steady and orderly manner, so as to jointly maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas," said a statement released jointly on Sunday.

The two sides had candid and in-depth exchange of views on other issues along the LAC in the Western Sector and admitted that disengagement at Pangong Tso area is a significant step towards solving other issues in Eastern Ladakh, which comes in the Western Sector of the 3,488-km LAC.

ALSO READ: Uphill task for India in other Ladakh sectors

The official statement said: "The two sides positively appraised the smooth completion of disengagement of frontline troops in the Pangong Lake area, noting that it was a significant step forward that provided a good basis for resolution of other remaining issues along the LAC."

The 10th round of talks was held on February 20, in Moldo meeting point on the Chinese side of the LAC. It was a result of disengagement along the north-south banks of Pangong Tso.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh apprised the Parliament on February 11 that the 10th round of talks was to be held within 48 hours of the disengagement being completed.

ALSO READ: After months of denial, China accepts its four soldiers were killed in Galwan Valley clash; releases video

On the north bank, Chinese troops relocated to the east of Finger 8 and the Indian Army based itself at Dhan Singh Thapa post, near  Finger 4 on the north bank.

However, stand-off remains at Depsang, Gogra, Hot Springs and Charding Ninglung Nallah track junction in Demchok sector. While resolution of the stand-off at three places may be easy, Depsang will be tricky.

