India is not meek nor aggressive: BJP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The political resolution adopted by the BJP’s national office-bearers on Sunday referred to the disengagement of Indian and Chinese forces on the LAC to stress that “India would neither be meek, nor unnecessarily aggressive in dealing with any nation”.

Hailing the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the political resolution moved by the former Chhatishgarh chief minister Raman Singh and seconded by the Haryana party chief Om Prakash Dhankar stated that India’s position has been clear that the country will not let any expansionist strategy succeed on its borders.

“Under the leadership of PM Modi, India has proved this at every given opportunity,” added the resolution, which also made a mention of “vaccine victory” to stress on “successful management of the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.”

Stating that the country is with the NDA government at the Centre, the political resolution counted on Bihar victory in the Assembly elections, local body wins in Jammu and Kashmir, Laddakh, Bodoland Territorial Council, Rajasthan, besides Assembly bypoll wins in Gujarat to claim that the people are with the BJP.

The political resolution also asserted that BJP is on the course to win the West Bengal Assembly elections, with the Prime Minister helping the organizational expansion even in areas where the party had previously been seen to be weak.

“Elections in many states will be held in 2021. West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry are headed for elections. The way PM Narendra Modi’s leadership is winning people’s support in West Bengal goes to show that the lotus will bloom in the state and the party will form a full-majority government,” read the political resolution, while the party vice president Mukul Roy presented the report on the poll bound state during the day long deliberations at the NDMC convention centre.

The political resolution further stated that ever since Modi became the Prime Minister, the BJP has strengthened its organizational foundation in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

“In Tamil Nadu, the BJP is contesting along with its coalition partner. The NDA worked with full dedication in Tamil Nadu and that is why the party expresses the belief that the NDA will once again form a full-majority government in Tamil Nadu. In Kerala, the party has expanded its membership. Over the last few years, its vote percentage has increased. The BJP’s acceptability among the people of Kerala has risen while at the same time people’s anger towards the current government is palpable,” stressed the political resolution.