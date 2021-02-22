STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

ITBP DG, over 200 personnel get COVID-19 vaccine shot

Deswal, 59, was injected the Covishield vaccine, manufactured by the Pune-based Serum institute, at a camp held at the headquarters of the force at Delhi in the CGOs complex on Lodhi Road.

Published: 22nd February 2021 08:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 08:39 PM   |  A+A-

Border Security Force chief SS Deswal

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Director General S S Deswal

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) chief S S Deswal along with over 200 personnel of the border guarding force on Monday received the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine here, an official said.

Deswal, 59, was injected the Covishield vaccine, manufactured by the Pune-based Serum institute, at a camp held at the headquarters of the force here in the CGOs complex on Lodhi Road, the official said.

"The ITBP director general along with over 220 personnel received their first shot of the coronavirus vaccine on Monday at the force headquarters here," an spokesperson said.

The personnel of the force are receiving these shots at various locations of their deployment since the COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched in the country in January.

The about 90,000 personnel strong ITBP is primarily deployed to guard the 3,488-kms long Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China apart from being tasked to render a variety of duties in the internal security domain of the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indo-Tibetan Border Police ITBP Serum institute Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccination
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp