Jammu & Kashmir: DDC outcomes prompt BJP to look for Assembly poll allies

Former J-K Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta said they are hopeful of getting support from other entities as and when Assembly elections are held.

Published: 22nd February 2021 09:29 AM

Alliance of Opposition parties has forced BJP to look for allies in the Valley.

Alliance of Opposition parties has forced BJP to look for allies in the Valley. (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  Having won only six of the 20 District Development Councils (DDCs) in recent polls, BJP is not hopeful of forming the government in Jammu & Kashmir on its own, if and when Assembly elections are held. It is willing to join hands with like-minded parties and people to form a coalition government.

Senior BJP leader and former J&K Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta said they are hopeful of getting support from other entities as and when Assembly elections are held.

“The party (BJP) may not form the government on its own but will definitely form the government with like-minded people,” he said.

In recent elections for DDC chairmen in 20 districts, BJP wrested control in six seats in Jammu — Reasi, Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Udhampur and Doda. Jammu region is a stronghold of BJP.

In the 2014 Assembly polls, the saffron party had won 25 of 37 seats in Jammu region, for a winning percentage of 67. However, its winning percentage in the DDC polls dropped to 60 per cent.

Another senior BJP leader said the party may need support of parties from Kashmir, which has 46 Assembly seats. “BJP on its own cannot secure a majority in J&K Assembly and will need support of one or two parties from the Valley to reach majority,” he said.

Without naming any party, he said many from Kashmir will support BJP in forming government.

The J&K Apni Party headed by influential businessman and former PDP leader Altaf Bukhari, which is said to be enjoying BJP’s backing, won two DDCs in Kashmir (Srinagar and Shopian).

Apni Party extended its support to BJP candidates in some DDCs in Jammu. BJP also supported Apni Party in winning the all important Srinagar DDC.

Gupta said with the peaceful conduct of DDC polls with a better turnout, there is a possibility that Assembly elections will be held sometime towards the end of this year.

