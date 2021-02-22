Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal tests positive for COVID-19

By ANI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Protection Minister Chhagan Bhujbal has tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

"I have been tested positive for COVID-19. Those who have come in contact with me should get themselves checked. My health is good and there is no reason to worry. All the citizens should take proper measures to prevent the coronavirus," Bhujbal tweeted in Marathi.

Other than Chhagan Bhujbal, Jayant Patil, Rajesh Tope, Anil Deshmukh, Rajendra Shinqane, and Bachchu Kadu had recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Maharashtra remains one of the worst affected states in the country with 54,149 active cases with 19,94,947 recoveries and 1,788 deaths so far.