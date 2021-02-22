Man held in Goa for 'objectionable comments' on Shivaji

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa Police on Monday arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly posting objectionable comments against Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on Facebook and hurting religious sentiments, an official said.

The accused posted the comments on the Shivaji Jayanti on Friday during live coverage of a rally held in Goa which was broadcast on the Facebook account of a local TV channel, the police spokesperson said.

Some organisations and individuals complained to police about it, based on which the accused was arrested by Anjuna police in North Goa district, he said.

A case has been registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intending to outrage feelings of any class by insulting its religion or beliefs), the official said.