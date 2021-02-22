STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mehbooba Mufti re-elected PDP president

Published: 22nd February 2021 01:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

SRINAGAR: Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti on Monday was re-elected as the president of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for a period of three years.

Mufti's name was proposed by senior leaders GNL Hanjura and seconded by Khurshid Alam.

"Mehbooba Mufti unanimously re-elected as @jkpdp president for a period of three years. Her name was proposed by senior leaders Mr G N L Hanjura and seconded by Mr Khurshid Alam. Senior leader Mr A R Veeri was the chairman of the party election board," PDP said in a tweet.

Mehbooba has been the PDP president since 2016, after succeeding her father Mufti Muhammad Sayeed, who passed away in January 2016. 

