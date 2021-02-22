STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ranchi diary

Police personnel will also be trained to provide first aid so that the primary treatment could be given to the injured persons within time.

Published: 22nd February 2021 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Baby, Infant

For representational purposes

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

Lifesaving equipment at police stations

Now, medical kits will be made available at every police station in the State. The decision was taken in view of the increasing number of deaths in road accidents due to excessive bleeding.

Police personnel will also be trained to provide first aid so that the primary treatment could be given to the injured persons within time. Chief Minister Hemant Soren has asked officials to make arrangements in this regard as soon as possible.

There should be a stretcher to lift the injured and an oxygen cylinder to help the people who get injured in road accidents, he said.

Former PSC chief donates Rs 40 L for education 

Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) chairman Amitabh Choudhary donated Rs 40 lakh to an non-governmental organisation working for the education of poor and needy children.

The donation has been made to ‘Pratigya Sanstha’ working for the education to poor and needy children in the mineral-rich state. Choudhary, a former president of the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA), chose the occasion of Saraswati Puja for the noble work.

Choudhary generated this fund after selling his flat at the posh New Patliputra colony in Patna. 

According to Chaudhary, it is the need of the hour to provide assistance to the capable and meritorious students who find it difficult to achieve their dreams due to paucity of funds.

Newborn care units to bring down child mortality

The state government will set up Special Newborn Care Units (SNCU) equipped with modern and advanced medical equipment along with an ICU facility in every district to avert neonatal deaths in Jharkhand.

Presently, only Chaibasa, Gumla, Jamshedpur, Ramgarh and Saraikela have operational SNCUs which have been playing a vital role in treating urgent cases wherein newborn babies suffer from life-threatening diseases.

With SNCUs being set-up in government district hospitals, newborns are increasingly saved from life-threatening crises.

FICCI Water Award for Jan Jagaran Kendra

Jan Jagaran Kendra (JJK), a Hazaribagh-based civil society organisation working in the field of water conservation, has been honoured with second position for sustainable water management by achieving the ‘3Rs’ – Reduce, Reuse and Recycle, under the FICCI Water Awards 2020.

The award has been given to JJK  for doing excellent work in water harvesting and water conservation. Earlier, the organisation had been awarded first prize by the GoI for doing excellent work in water conservation and management in the states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal.

Mukesh Ranjan
Our correspondent in Jharkhand

mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ranchi Diary Ranchi
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp