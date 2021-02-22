Ranchi diary

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

Lifesaving equipment at police stations

Now, medical kits will be made available at every police station in the State. The decision was taken in view of the increasing number of deaths in road accidents due to excessive bleeding.

Police personnel will also be trained to provide first aid so that the primary treatment could be given to the injured persons within time. Chief Minister Hemant Soren has asked officials to make arrangements in this regard as soon as possible.

There should be a stretcher to lift the injured and an oxygen cylinder to help the people who get injured in road accidents, he said.

Former PSC chief donates Rs 40 L for education

Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) chairman Amitabh Choudhary donated Rs 40 lakh to an non-governmental organisation working for the education of poor and needy children.

The donation has been made to ‘Pratigya Sanstha’ working for the education to poor and needy children in the mineral-rich state. Choudhary, a former president of the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA), chose the occasion of Saraswati Puja for the noble work.

Choudhary generated this fund after selling his flat at the posh New Patliputra colony in Patna.

According to Chaudhary, it is the need of the hour to provide assistance to the capable and meritorious students who find it difficult to achieve their dreams due to paucity of funds.

Newborn care units to bring down child mortality

The state government will set up Special Newborn Care Units (SNCU) equipped with modern and advanced medical equipment along with an ICU facility in every district to avert neonatal deaths in Jharkhand.

Presently, only Chaibasa, Gumla, Jamshedpur, Ramgarh and Saraikela have operational SNCUs which have been playing a vital role in treating urgent cases wherein newborn babies suffer from life-threatening diseases.

With SNCUs being set-up in government district hospitals, newborns are increasingly saved from life-threatening crises.

FICCI Water Award for Jan Jagaran Kendra

Jan Jagaran Kendra (JJK), a Hazaribagh-based civil society organisation working in the field of water conservation, has been honoured with second position for sustainable water management by achieving the ‘3Rs’ – Reduce, Reuse and Recycle, under the FICCI Water Awards 2020.

The award has been given to JJK for doing excellent work in water harvesting and water conservation. Earlier, the organisation had been awarded first prize by the GoI for doing excellent work in water conservation and management in the states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal.

Mukesh Ranjan

Our correspondent in Jharkhand

mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com