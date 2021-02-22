Suspicious object found in J-K's Nowgam, traffic suspended on Panthachowk-Parimpora bypass

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Traffic on Panthachowk-Parimpora bypass had to be stopped after security forces found a suspicious object, believed to be an IED, by the roadside in Nowgam area of the city, police said.

CRPF personnel, patrolling the Srinagar-Baramulla highway, found the tin can lying by the roadside, a police official said.

He said the traffic along the arterial road had to be stopped and a bomb disposal squad summoned to check the tin can for any explosives.

Further details are awaited.