Suspicious object found in J-K's Nowgam, traffic suspended on Panthachowk-Parimpora bypass
CRPF personnel, patrolling the Srinagar-Baramulla highway, found the tin can lying by the roadside, a police official said.
Published: 22nd February 2021 11:15 AM | Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 01:24 PM | A+A A-
SRINAGAR: Traffic on Panthachowk-Parimpora bypass had to be stopped after security forces found a suspicious object, believed to be an IED, by the roadside in Nowgam area of the city, police said.
He said the traffic along the arterial road had to be stopped and a bomb disposal squad summoned to check the tin can for any explosives.
Further details are awaited.