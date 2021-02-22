STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Toolkit case: Police grills Nikita and Shantanu, gets one-day custody of Disha Ravi

Published: 22nd February 2021 09:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Students and members of NSUI display placards during a protest to condemn the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi.

Students and members of NSUI display placards during a protest to condemn the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi. (Photo | Shriram B, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Monday sent student-activist Disha Ravi, arrested in connection with the farmer protest ‘toolkit’ probe, to one-day police custody.

The 21-year-old was produced before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma on expiry of her three-day judicial custody.

Delhi Police sought five-day remand saying Disha had tried to shift blame on the co-accused — Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk — during questioning and needed to be confronted with them.

The court granted one day for custodial interrogation.

Opposing the police plea, Disha’s lawyer Siddharth Agarwal said, “The police have a right to interrogate the accused even in the jail. Why do you require her custody?” He pointed out that an order on her bail plea is expected on Tuesday. Besides, he contended, why should Disha be in police custody while the two co-accused are out on bail. 

Police said Jacob and Muluk may be arrested in future. The two had earlier secured pre-arrest transit bail from Bombay High Court. They  joined the probe and was questioned at Delhi Police’s Cyber Cell office on Monday. 

They are being quizzed about their role in the case and their connection with the pro-Khalistani outfit Poetic Justice Foundation, Pieter Frederich and ISI agent BS Bhinder, said a source.

An officer said the IP address and locations provided by Google on request show the toolkit was uploaded from Karnataka and Maharashtra.

