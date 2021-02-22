Wanted man held after encounter in UP's Greater Noida

By PTI

NOIDA: A man, who was allegedly involved in kidnapping a 13-year-old boy recently, was held in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida after a gunfight with the police, officials said on Monday.

The accused, who was on a motorcycle with an associate, suffered a gunshot injury on his leg. The incident took place late Sunday night in Dankaur area, officials said.

"Accused Intezaar and his associate were on a motorcycle when they were intercepted by the Dankaur police for checking.

The duo instead sped away and was chased by a police party, leading to a gunfight between them," Greater Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Pandey said.

"Intezaar got injured in the counter firing by the police while his associate managed to escape in the darkness. Intezaar has been hospitalised," Pandey said.

He said the arrested person was wanted by the police for his involvement in the kidnapping of a 13-year-old boy recently.

The boy was safely rescued after police intervention but the kidnappers had managed to escape, he added.

"Over a dozen police teams were formed and were working on this kidnapping case while Intezaar was one of the suspects," Pandey said.

A fresh FIR is being registered in the case and further proceedings will be done accordingly, while a search has been launched to nab the absconding associate, the official said.