By PTI

CANNING: A 58-year-old woman's body was found in a pond near her home in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Monday and a person was arrested in connection with it, police said.

The incident took place took place at Maldari and it is suspected that the woman was inebriated and under the influence of ganja.

The woman used to stay alone and her body bore a deep injury on the head, the police said.