Bengaluru activist Disha Ravi granted bail in toolkit case

Additional sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana granted the bail to Disha subject to the furnishing of two sureties of Rs 100,000 each. 

Published: 23rd February 2021 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 04:38 PM   |  A+A-

Disha Ravi

Climate activist Disha Ravi was recently arrested in toolkit case | Express

By Express News Service

The Patiala House Court on Tuesday granted bail to climate activist Disha Ravi. 

ALSO READ | Our daughter is innocent, we’re a humble family: Disha Ravi's mother

Disha was also produced before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma at Patiala House by the Delhi Police as her police custody was expiring on Tuesday.

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate noted that the Delhi Police's plea seeking four more days of police custody of Ravi will be disposed of post confirmation of bail.

According to the FIR by the Delhi Police, Disha edited the toolkit containing anti-India content at the behest of pro-Khalistani organisations which sought to create violence amid the farmers' protests.

She was apprehended by the Delhi Police on February 13 from Bangalore.

She was arrested by the police in connection with an online toolkit which the cops claimed was created by her in support of farmers protesting against Centre's farm laws.

A toolkit is a document created to explain any issue. It also provides information on what one needs to do to address the issue. This might include information about petitions, details about protests and mass movements.

EDITORIAL | Disha Ravi not Mata Hari: Crackdown against toolkit creators over the top

