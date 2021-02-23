STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government working on four fronts to keep India healthy: PM Modi

The prime minister said it is time to take accessibility, affordability in healthcare to the next level for which use of modern technology is being increased.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a webinar on effective implementation of Budget provisions in Defence sector, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said his government is taking a holistic approach to healthcare in the country and is not just focused on treatment but also wellness.

Addressing a webinar on the effective implementation of the Union Budget's provisions in the health sector, Modi said the budget allocated for the health sector now is phenomenal and shows the government's commitment towards this sector.

The prime minister said it is time to take accessibility, affordability in healthcare to the next level for which use of modern technology is being increased.

To keep India healthy, the government is working on four fronts simultaneously -- prevention of illness and promotion of wellness, healthcare access to all, increase in quality and quantity of healthcare infrastructure and professionals, to work on a mission mode to overcome problems, Modi said.

The world has noted the strength shown by India's health sector during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, asserting that respect for India's healthcare had gone up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the future, demand for Indian doctors and paramedical staff is going to go up around the world, he said. The prime minister also said that the country has to be prepared for an increasing demand for Made in India vaccines.

