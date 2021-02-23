STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Haryana Congress to move no-confidence motion against BJP-JJP govt

The comments came days after Hooda held a march to the Governor's house and demanded a special session of Assembly.

Published: 23rd February 2021 11:30 AM

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda

By ANI

CHANDIGARGH: Amid the ongoing farmers' protest against the Central agri laws, Congress leader and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday said that the party has decided to bring a no-confidence motion against the BJP-JJP government in Haryana.

The Congress leader claimed that two independent MLAs who were supporting the Haryana government, have withdrawn their support.

"We will bring a no-trust motion against the government as it has lost the trust of people and MLAs. Two Independent MLAs who were supporting the government have withdrawn their support. Some MLAs of their alliance party said this is the most corrupt government," Hooda told reporters.

"We will get to know who stands with whom when we will bring in the no-confidence motion against the Manohar Lal Khattar government," he added.

The comments came days after Hooda held a march to the Governor's house and demanded a special session of Assembly to move a no-confidence motion against the government.

"We are going to meet the Governor to demand a special session of the state Assembly. We will move a no-confidence motion against the government as it has lost the faith of the people in the state over the farm bills," Hooda had said.

The Haryana Assembly's Budget session is set to begin on March 5.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November last year, against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

