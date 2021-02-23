STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Haryana: Schools to reopen for classes 3 to 5 from February 24

The decision is applicable to all government and private schools across the state.

Published: 23rd February 2021 12:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 12:31 AM   |  A+A-

Schools, Students, COVID-19

A municipal worker sanitises a classroom as per COVID-19 norms. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Schools in Haryana will reopen for students of classes 3 to 5 from February 24, an official statement said on Monday.

Classes will be held from 10 am to 1:30 pm, it said.

Students of classes 3 to 5 will be returning to classrooms after a gap of almost a year.

Physical classes were suspended early last year to check the spread of COVID-19.

Schools for classes 6 to 12 have already opened in the state over the past few months.

Before coming to school, students will have to submit a consent letter from their parents.

Parents who wish to continue online classes for their children can write to the school in this regard, it said.

Schools will have to follow all COVID-19 related guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Each school will be divided into three wings.

If a student in a wing is found to be COVID-19 positive, that wing will be closed for 10 days and the entire school will be sanitised, the statement said.

If students in more than one wing are found to be COVID-19 positive, the entire school will be closed for 10 days, it said.

Recently, Education Minister Kanwar Pal had said the number of coronavirus cases in Haryana is gradually coming down and the situation has improved.

Haryana recorded 106 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday that took its tally to 2,69,836.

The death toll remained unchanged at 3,042 as no new fatalities were reported, according to a state health department bulletin.

Comments

