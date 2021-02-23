STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra rights body calls DGP in complaint about `custodial torture' of Pragya Thakur

In 2018, Aditya Mishra, a lawyer, filed a complaint before the National Human Rights Commission after Thakur, now a BJP MP, alleged during a TV show that she was tortured by the ATS.

Published: 23rd February 2021

BJP MP Pragya Thakur

BJP MP Pragya Thakur (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission on Tuesday issued a summons to the state Director General of Police over a complaint of custodial torture of 2008 Malegaon blast accused Pragya Singh Thakur.

The commission asked the DGP to appear before it on April 6.

In 2018, Aditya Mishra, a lawyer, filed a complaint before the National Human Rights Commission after Thakur, now a BJP MP, alleged during a TV show that she was tortured by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of state police after her arrest.

The NHRC transferred the matter to the state commission.

The commission should take notice of Thakur's allegations as "this is a matter of Article 21 of the Indian Constitution", the plea said.

Article 21 enshrines the right to life and personal liberty.

Thakur, out on bail, is one of the main accused in the case pertaining to the blast at Malegaon in north Maharashtra on September 29, 2008.

Six people were killed and over 100 others injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in the town.

The trial in the case is going on.

