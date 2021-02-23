Mauritius to get USD 100 million for defence: India

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India on Monday offered a $100 million line of credit to Mauritius to procure defence assets while the two countries signed a comprehensive economic cooperation partnership agreement.

The announcements were made after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth held talks. The foreign minister is on a two-day visit to Mauritius following his visit to Maldives.

“SAGAR policy reaffirmed. Pleased to witness, along with PM @JugnauthKumar, the exchange of USD 100 million Defence Line of Credit. Will facilitate procurement of defence assets, guided by the needs of Mauritius,” Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting.

Sources said that the two leaders discussed issues related to the Indo-Pacific and Chagos Islands, a point of dispute between the UK and Mauritius.

India also expressed support to Mauritius in its effort to be taken off the FATF’s grey list. New Delhi also provided 2 lakh doses of Covid vaccines to Mauritius while the island nation requested another 2 lakh vials. The two countries, after the meeting of the two leaders, also exchanged letters on provisions of a Dornier aircraft and a Dhruv advanced light helicopter, the sources added.