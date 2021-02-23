STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mauritius to get USD 100 million for defence: India

Sources said that the two leaders discussed issues related to the Indo-Pacific and Chagos Islands, a point of dispute between the UK and Mauritius.

Published: 23rd February 2021 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Dollars, foreign currency, USD

For representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India on Monday offered a $100 million line of credit to Mauritius to procure defence assets while the two countries signed a comprehensive economic cooperation partnership agreement.

The announcements were made after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth held talks. The foreign minister is on a two-day visit to Mauritius following his visit to Maldives.

“SAGAR policy reaffirmed. Pleased to witness, along with PM @JugnauthKumar, the exchange of USD 100 million Defence Line of Credit. Will facilitate procurement of defence assets, guided by the needs of Mauritius,” Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting. 

Sources said that the two leaders discussed issues related to the Indo-Pacific and Chagos Islands, a point of dispute between the UK and Mauritius.

India also expressed support to Mauritius in its effort to be taken off the FATF’s grey list. New Delhi also provided 2 lakh doses of Covid vaccines to Mauritius while the island nation requested another 2 lakh vials. The two countries, after the meeting of the two leaders, also exchanged letters on provisions of a Dornier aircraft and a Dhruv advanced light helicopter, the sources added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mauritius
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp