Modi government announces 'Satyajit Ray Award' ahead of Bengal polls

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar made this announcement at a programme organised by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) in Kolkata.

Published: 23rd February 2021 12:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 12:11 AM   |  A+A-

Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday announced a national level film award after legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray.

Javadekar made this announcement at a programme organised by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) in Kolkata, according to an actor who was present at the event.

At the programme in which the media was not allowed, the Union minister interacted with leading actors and directors of West Bengal where the Assembly election is due in April-May.

No detail is available on the 'Satyajit Ray Award'.

Senior actor and BJP leader Roopa Ganguly, who was present at the function, said that it is great that an award is being instituted after Ray.

"It has been under planning stage for quite some time," she told a news channel.

Director Arindam Sil said that discussions were held with the Union minister on how to develop the Bengali film industry.

Actors Paoli Dam, Abir Chattopadhyay, Ritupana Sengupta, director Gautam Ghosh, classical singer Rashid Khan, singer-turned-Union minister Babul Supriyo and others were present at the programme.

