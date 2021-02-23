STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nagaland govt reduces taxes on petrol, diesel

The tax rate for diesel reduced from Rs 11.08 to Rs 10.51 per litre or 17.50 per cent to 16.50 per cent per litre (whichever is higher), the notification said.

Published: 23rd February 2021 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 11:32 AM

Petrol, Fuel

Representational Image. ( File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

KOHIMA: Amid the rise of fuel prices in the country, the Nagaland government on Monday cut down taxes on petrol, diesel and other motor spirits. The amended tax rate will be effective from midnight of 22nd February.

The rate of tax on petrol and other motor spirits in Nagaland have been reduced from 29.80 per cent to 25 per cent per litre or from Rs 18.26 to Rs 16.04 per litre (whichever is higher), according to the government notification.

The tax rate for diesel reduced from Rs 11.08 to Rs 10.51 per litre or 17.50 per cent to 16.50 per cent per litre (whichever is higher), the notification said.

The prices of petrol and diesel have been increasing continuously for more than 10 days and in some states, the price of petrol has even crossed Rs 100 in some states. Opposition parties also held protests in different parts of the country over the rise of prices of diesel and petrol.

This Notification came into force with effect from midnight of 22nd February 2021.

