STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Pralhad Joshi slams Rahul, says he is trying to become an 'actor on tractor'

He also hit out at the poll-bound state's two rival fronts, ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and opposition Congress-led UDF, saying they were 'fighting 'Kushti' in Kerala but have 'Dosti' in Delhi'.

Published: 23rd February 2021 10:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 10:08 PM   |  A+A-

Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi

Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after Rahul Gandhi took out a tractor rally in Wayanad in solidarity with protesting farmers, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday lashed out at the Congress leader, saying he was trying to become an "actor on tractor".

He also hit out at the poll-bound state's two rival fronts, ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and opposition Congress-led UDF, saying they were "fighting 'Kushti" in Kerala but have 'Dosti' in Delhi" and described it as "hypocricy".

"Rahul Gandhi is trying to become an actor on tractor," Joshi, the BJP's Kerala Assembly election incharge, told a press conference here.

After taking out a tractor rally in his constituency on Monday in solidarity with the agitating farmers, Gandhi had said agriculture is the only business that belongs to "Bharat Mata" and called upon the people to "force" the government to take back the three farm laws.

He alleged that the laws were designed to destroy the agriculture system in India and give the entire business to two to three friends of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Hitting out at the anti-BJP alliances at the centre and various states including poll-bound Kerala and West Bengal, Joshi said Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee, who is supporting the Congress in Delhi, was not ready to accommodate that party in her state as it was becoming a "liability" for her.

"LDF and UDF are fighting 'Kushti' in Kerala but have 'Dosti' in Delhi."

"Mamata Banerjee is supporting Congress party in Delhi and she is not ready to accommodate that party (in West Bengal) because Congress party is becoming a liability in the whole country for various regional parties," he said.

"Do you believe in democracy or do you believe in hypocrisy. You are trying to mislead the people," Joshi said.

Later, addressing a party meeting here, he alleged that both the LDF and the UDF have ruined Kerala with corruption, nepotism, scam and favouritism.

"LDF is lying Democratic Front. UDF is Ulta-pulta Democratic Front", he said, taking a jibe at both the alliances in the state.

Joshi also interacted with leaders of NDA in the state and discussed the BJP-led front's strategy in the upcoming elections.

In a tweet, he said Kerala and its people should benefit from the "double engine government" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Pralhad Joshi Farmers Protests Farm Laws Congress BJP Kerala Elections 2021 Kerala Polls 2021 Kerala Elections Kerala Polls
India Matters
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid negative test results must for people coming to Delhi from 5 states
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Most buses in TN may be off roads from Feb 25 due to strike
Lessons that China learnt from the Ladakh standoff
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC rejects plea for extra chance in UPSC exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp