STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Priyanka Gandhi targets PM Modi in Mathura, says Lord Krishna will shatter his ego

The Congress leader said PM Modi's ego will be shattered for turning a blind eye to the issues plaguing the farmers.

Published: 23rd February 2021 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi at Kisan Mahapanchayat in Uttar Pradesh(Photo| Twitter/ @INCIndia)

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi at Kisan Panchayat in Muzaffarnagar district of western UP (Photo| Twitter/ @INCIndia)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Reiterating her rhetoric against the Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claimed that the land of Lord Krishna will shatter the haughtiness and ego of the BJP government. She was addressing a Kisan Panchayat in Mathura district on Tuesday. 

The Congress leader said that the way Lord Krishna brought the ego of Lord Indra, the Rain God down, by holding the holy Govardhan Parvat on his little finger and protecting the people under it, PM Modi's ego will also be shattered here for turning a blind eye to the issues plaguing the farmers and not repealing the three farm laws.

In the same vein, the Congress leader cautioned the people of Mathura asking them to protect Govardhan Parvat from the BJP government, which was on a spree to sell everything. "Save the pure and holy Govardhan Parvat from BJP government or else it will also sell it to the corporate houses," said Priyanka.

"This government cut off electricity, shut the water supply, beat and tortured the farmers, but did not listen to them," the Congress general secretary said.

ALSO READ | Priyanka’s farmer visits to Uttar Pradesh worry BJP

She said that even after 90 days of relentless protests on the borders of the national capital, the PM did not find it necessary to come and talk to the farmers, nor did he send anyone. "When the ego of a politician becomes supreme, then he loses touch with people," Gandhi added.

She also raised the issue of cane dues, rising prices of fuel and power tariffs all of which were hurting the farmers' interests. She said that 215 farmers were martyred during the protest against the farm laws. "This government said it would double your incomes, but nothing has changed since 2019," she told her listeners.

During the speech, a section of the people raised slogans at the panchayat, seeking her intervention in a rape case in Rajasthan's Bharatpur. The leader dismounted from the stage to hear the appeals of the people.

Mathura, where Jats make a considerable chunk of the population, was the fourth destination for the Congress leader to address a Kisan panchayat. Prior to it, she had addressed farmers in Saharanpur, Bijnor and Muzaffarnagar. The meeting held on Tuesday was rescheduled due to the demise of captain Satish Sharma on February 19.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Priyanka Gandhi Narendra Modi Kisan Panchayat Farmers protests farm laws protests
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp