Sale of Coronil won't be allowed in Maharashtra without certification: Anil Deshmukh

The statement came a day after the Indian Medical Association (IMA) expressed shock over the "blatant lie of WHO certification" for Coronil tablets.

Published: 23rd February 2021 05:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 05:06 PM   |  A+A-

Coronil Tablet

Under CoPP, Coronil can now be exported to 158 countries. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The sale of Coronil tablets of Patanjali will not be allowed in Maharashtra without "proper certification", state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Tuesday.

The statement came a day after the Indian Medical Association (IMA) expressed shock over the "blatant lie of WHO certification" for Coronil tablets which Patanjali claims is an evidence-based medicine to fight COVID-19.

While the IMA also demanded an explanation from Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in whose presence the medicine was launched, the World Health Organization clarified that it had not reviewed or certified the effectiveness of any traditional medicine for the treatment of COVID-19.

Without naming anyone, Deshmukh said on Twitter that it was "highly deplorable" that two senior Union ministers endorsed the drug.

"The #IMA has questioned the said `clinical trials' of #Coronil & WHO refuted the false claims made by #Patanjali Ayurveda for giving any certificate regarding its effectiveness for #Covid19 treatment," Deshmukh said.

"Selling of #Coronil without proper certification from competent health organizations like #WHO, #IMA and others will not be allowed in Maharashtra," the minister said.

Yoga guru Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved had on February 19 said the Coronil tablet had received certification from the Ayush Ministry as a medicine supporting COVID-19 treatment as per the WHO's certification scheme.

However, Patanjali's managing director Acharya Balkrishna later said "We want to clarify to avoid confusion that our WHO GMP compliant COPP certificate to Coronil is issued by DCGI, Government of India" and "WHO do not approve or disapprove any drugs".

