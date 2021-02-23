STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP: Woman accuses husband of inserting iron rod in her private parts; police denies charge

The woman's father filed a complaint with the police alleging that his daughter was beaten up by her husband who also inserted an iron rod in her private parts.

Stop Rape

(Express Illustrations)

By PTI

KAUSHAMBI: A woman here has accused her husband of beating her and inserting an iron rod in her private parts, police said on Monday.

However, Superintendent of Police Abhinandan said the woman's allegation that her husband harmed her sensitive organs was not found true.

The woman's father filed a complaint with the police alleging that his daughter was beaten up by her husband who also inserted an iron rod in her private parts.

He also alleged that his son-in-law, Sailesh Kumar, a labourer, dumped his daughter outside the village when she was in an unconscious state, according to police.

"This is a matter of dispute between the husband and the wife. During probe, inserting of iron rod in private parts has not come to the fore. We are probing the matter. The couple was married over 20 years ago," Abhinandan said.

He said an FIR has been registered against the woman's husband, brother-in-law, and father-in-law on dowry and other charges.

A detailed probe in the case is underway, he said.

The woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said.

