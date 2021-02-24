1,21,65,598 vaccine doses given so far: Union Health Ministry

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India has reported 13,742 new cases of coronavirus and 104 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

In an official statement, the Health Ministry said that India has reported 13,742 new COVID-19 cases, 14,037 discharges and 104 deaths in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India stands at 1,10,30,176 and the active cases tally is 1,46,907.

While as many as 1,56,567 deaths have been reported, a total of 1,07,26,702 people have been discharged.

As per the Health Ministry, 1,21,65,598 vaccine doses had been given.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021. The vaccination of the frontline workers started on February 2.