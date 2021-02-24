Ahmedabad will emerge as India's sports city, says Amit Shah after inauguration of Narendra Modi stadium

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said Ahmedabad in Gujarat would be known as the country's sports city with world-class facilities for all kinds of games being set up here.

Shah made the statement after President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, which will now be known as Narendra Modi stadium - renamed after the country's Prime Minister.

The president also performed the ground-breaking ceremony of a sports complex in the stadium, to be named Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave, for disciplines like football, hockey, basketball, kabbadi, boxing, and lawn tennis among others.

Shah said, "Such sports facilities are not available in a single city in India at present. Ahmedabad, which Modiji transformed into India's heritage city, is now ready to become the country's sports city. Ahmedabad will be considered as India's sports city."

The Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave and a sports complex coming up in the city' Naranpura area will offer entire facility to international players to play in a single city.

Shah said the sports enclave will be available to play all the games played in Olympics, and it will have stadiums for football, hockey and an indoor stadium.

He said all this became possible due to PM Modi's vision and farsightedness as the Gujarat chief minister.

On the occasion, Kovind said that the sports enclave will give a new identity to Ahmedabad globally.

"I am sure that in the coming time, the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave will give a new identity to Ahmedabad in the world," the president added.