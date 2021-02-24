STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar cop martyred in encounter with liquor smugglers

Published: 24th February 2021 05:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 05:02 PM   |  A+A-

crime scene, police probe

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

PATNA: A Police Sub-Inspector was killed and a chowkidar (rural watchman) critically injured during an exchange of fire between liquor smugglers and cops in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident took place when a police team from Majarganj went to raid a hideout of liquor smugglers at Kowari village.

As soon as the police team reached the spot and started cordoning off the area, the smugglers opened fire. The cops retaliated in self defence.

During the exchange of fire, Sub-Inspector Dinesh Ram, 45, and a liquor smuggler, identified as Ranjan Singh, 35, were killed while the chowkidar Lalbabu Paswan sustained bullet injuries.

The martyred cop was a resident of the East Champaran district. The injured chowkidar has been admitted to the hospital.

Liquor smuggler Ranjan Singh, who was gunned down, was the resident of Kowari of Majorganj in the Sitamarhi district.

Upon being informed about the incident, SP Anil Kumar and other senior officials rushed to the spot.

Meanwhile, Prohibition Minister Sunil Kumar said that the liquor mafia is resorting to such acts as the government is taking strict action against them.

