STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Dehradun Diary

A state-of-the-art Centre for Drone Research was inaugurated at Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, last week.

Published: 24th February 2021 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Mahakumbh

For representational purposes

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

Mahakumbh from April 1, no speaical trains & buses

Mahakumbh 2021 will start on April 1 and conclude on April 30, said state government officials. They informed that no special trains will be run for the religious congregation, considering the Covid-19 situation.

Om Prakash, chief secretary, said: “Mahakumbh will start on April 1 and will conclude on April 30. There will be no special trains or buses without permission of Uttarakhand government.”

He added that the state has received 1.46 lakh Covid-19 vaccines, especially for the religious congregation. In the wake of Mahakumbh, the government had requested 2 lakh more. The Centre has granted 1.4 lakh.

Postal marketing boost for Basmati & bay leaves 

Uttarakhand Postal Circle will soon start delivery of Basmati rice and bay leaves, said officials. Both these Uttarakhand products are in high demand, but low on supply due to inadequate marketing opportunities in the hill state.

Chandrashekhar Pargai, chief postmaster of Haldwani post office in Naintal,  said: “The E-portal scheme of the postal department will provide marketing platform to farmers and business persons of the hills. Postal department will bear the responsibility of delivery at doorstep.”

The postal department has selected items from every state. From Uttarakhand, Basmati rice and Bay leaves were chosen. According to data from state agriculture department, over 10,000 farmers in Uttarakhand are into farming and production of bay leaves, also known as ‘tejpatta’.

Drone research centre at IIT Roorkey

A state-of-the-art Centre for Drone Research was inaugurated at Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, last week. The objective of the initiative is to foster cutting-edge research and innovation.

Dr VK Saraswat, chief guest and member of NITI Aayog, said: “I would like to congratulate IIT Roorkee for this initiative. The drone segment has witnessed a surge in demand by leaps and bounds and is currently being harnessed by 50-60 academic institutions for developing a variety of applications.”

The initiative has secured a seed funding of Rs 100.38 lakh from the alumni of the 1994 batch.

HC upholds water tax on electricity generation
Uttarakhand High Court has upheld the Constitutional validity of Uttarakhand Water Tax on Electricity Generation Act, 2012, which was enacted by the state government to levy tax on water usage by companies establishing hydropower projects in the rivers of Uttarakhand. Stating that tax levied by the state government is a tax on generation of electricity and not on use of water, the court dismissed the petitions of six companies. The bench of Justice Lokpal Singh in its order dated February 12 stated:

“The purpose of enactment of a tax law by the state legislature is primarily for public interest and has to be used in the welfare of people. Pubic interest should not be sacrificed.”

Vineet Upadhyay

Our correspondent in Dehradun

vineet.upadhyay@newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dehradun Diary Dehradun
India Matters
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid negative test results must for people coming to Delhi from 5 states
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Most buses in TN may be off roads from Feb 25 due to strike
Lessons that China learnt from the Ladakh standoff
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC rejects plea for extra chance in UPSC exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp