STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Free uniforms, textbooks for government school students in Rajasthan

In his budget speech, Gehlot said the COVID-19 pandemic had a huge impact on school education and the entire academic year turned out to be a "zero year".

Published: 24th February 2021 09:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 09:31 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday announced free uniforms and textbooks for government school students under the "Back to School programme" in the state budget 2021-22.

In his budget speech, Gehlot said the COVID-19 pandemic had a huge impact on school education and the entire academic year turned out to be a "zero year".

"Back to School programme will be launched to bridge the gap of learning intervals of the students under which study material will be provided to the students and the students will be made comfortable towards classes," the chief minister said.

Free school uniforms for government school students of the state up to class 8 and free books for class 6 to 8 students would be provided under the "Back to School programme" for which the state government will spend Rs 470 crore, he said.

Gehlot said smart TVs would be installed at all the government secondary and senior secondary schools and Kasturba Gandhi Residential schools of the state for digital learning of the students.

Also, agriculture subjects will be taught in over 600 government schools of the state.

Gehlot announced to set up 1,200 new English medium Mahatma Gandhi schools in the next two years, increase in infrastructure facilities in schools, directorate of peace and non-violence, Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Governance and Social Sciences in Jaipur, new colleges, including girls Sanskrit colleges and new it is, Rajiv Gandhi Centre of Advance Technology (R-CAT) at Jaipur, Science and Space Clubs in 1,500 government schools.

For the sports sector, the chief minister announced Major Dhyanchand Stadium Scheme for developing stadiums, an indoor stadium in Pratapgarh, new residential sports schools in Jodhpur and Jaipur, and development work at Jodhpur's Barkatullah Khan Cricket Stadium and a new archery academy in Dungarpur and Handball academy in Jaisalmer, among other things.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashok Gehlot Rajasthan Budget Rajasthan Budget 2021
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
8,807 new Covid cases, 80 deaths in Maharashtra, Mumbai reports 1,167 infections
File photo of passengers arrived from UK to Chennai being taken to quarantine centre. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Home quarantine for those coming to TN from Kerala, Maharashtra
Representational Image.
Telangana among top four states with rise in active Covid cases
The underlying conditions have been defined by a special panel of doctors appointed by the government. (Representational Photo)
45+ with co-morbidities? Your Covid jab window opens on March 1

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp