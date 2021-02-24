STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat civic polls: Kejriwal thanks people of state as party wins 27 seats; to hold roadshow in Surat

Gujarat has introduced a phase of new politics, which is politics of honesty, politics of work, politics of improved schools and hospitals, and politics of 24x7 free electricity, Kejriwal said.

Published: 24th February 2021 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday thanked the people of Gujarat after his party registered impressive gains in the civic body polls in the state and bagged 27 seats.

He said that the people of Gujarat have "rejected the centuries-old politics of Congress and chosen the Aam Aadmi Party as the main opposition party, which proves that they want politics of development and work in the state".

ALSO READ | Congress' fall in Gujarat civic polls detrimental to democracy: Sanjay Raut

"The AAP has breached BJP's citadel in Surat after it bagged 27 seats in the municipal corporation. I would like to thank the people of Gujarat from the bottom of my heart.

The people of Surat have handed over the responsibility to the Aam Aadmi Party as the main opposition party and rejected the 125-year old Congress," he said.

"I want to assure you, that every volunteer of ours will fulfill each of his responsibility with full honesty and dedication.

Gujarat has introduced a phase of new politics, which is politics of honesty, politics of work, politics of improved schools and hospitals, and politics of 24x7 free electricity," he added.

Kejriwal will hold a road show in Surat on February 26 to thank people for voting for the AAP.

"We will change the face of Gujarat in coordination with the people of the state. I am coming to Surat on February 26, to personally meet and thank all of you," the CM said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Gujarat civic polls AAP Surat
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
8,807 new Covid cases, 80 deaths in Maharashtra, Mumbai reports 1,167 infections
File photo of passengers arrived from UK to Chennai being taken to quarantine centre. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Home quarantine for those coming to TN from Kerala, Maharashtra
Representational Image.
Telangana among top four states with rise in active Covid cases
The underlying conditions have been defined by a special panel of doctors appointed by the government. (Representational Photo)
45+ with co-morbidities? Your Covid jab window opens on March 1

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp