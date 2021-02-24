STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Haryana farmers destroy crop in protest against agri laws

Some farmers in the state's Karnal, Jind and Ambala districts had destroyed wheat crops over two to four acres of their land.

Published: 24th February 2021 01:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 01:20 AM   |  A+A-

farmers protests

Farmers stage a protest at Tikri border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' agitation against Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Some farmers in Haryana destroyed their wheat crop in protest against the Centre's new agriculture laws, prompting political and farmer leaders to appeal to them not to resort to such drastic measures.

Some farmers in the state's Karnal, Jind and Ambala districts had destroyed wheat crops over two to four acres of their land.

In Karnal's Mundigarhi village, a farmer destroyed his wheat crop on four acres on Tuesday.

The farmer told reporters that he did it in protest against the new farm laws.

Another farmer at Manakpur village, around 3 km from Ambala City, flattened his wheat crop over one acre.

Gurpreet Singh, who wanted to destroy the crop over five acres, was prevented from doing so by local BKU leader Gulab Singh.

Gurpreet told reporters that he was annoyed over the attitude of the Union government as it was not repealing the farm laws.

In the past a couple of days, some farmers destroyed their crop on few patches of land using their tractors, prompting Haryana BKU chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni to appeal to them not to take such a step.

Chaduni appealed to them not to take such a step, saying the Centre will not be moved by such measures.

"Since the past a couple of days, we have been receiving reports that farmers are destroying crops. It pains to see this as farmers raise their crops like their children," Chaduni said.

"Those farmer brothers who are doing this, I want to tell them that the government is not going to accept their demands by such measures. Ten to 15 farmers have already committed suicide, when this did not move the government, will they agree to the demands if crops are destroyed," Chaduni said in a video message.

Talking to reporters in Bhiwani, Agriculture Minister J P Dalal said, "I don't think it is appropriate. There can be other ways of protest."

Speaking to reporters after the Congress Legislature Party meeting, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda also appealed to farmers not to harm their crops.

Farmers in a couple of districts started to destroy their wheat crop close on the heels of BKU leader Rakesh Tikait making an appeal to them at a "kisan mahapanchayat" held in Hisar district where he asked them to be ready to sacrifice their standing crop if their demands are not met by the Centre.

Asserting that they won't return home till the farm laws are repealed, Tikait had last week said farmers should be ready to sacrifice their standing crop for it.

Presuming that some farmers might have misinterpreted Tikait's appeal, Chaduni sought to clarify what he had said.

"What Tikait had said that if need arises farmers should be ready to sacrifice one crop. Where did he say that they should destroy their crop. With folded hands, I appeal that no farmer should destroy crop or commit suicide. We are fighting, we are not leaving the agitation. We will continue this agitation till the time the government does not accept our demands," said Chaduni.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farm Laws Farmers Protests
India Matters
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid negative test results must for people coming to Delhi from 5 states
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Most buses in TN may be off roads from Feb 25 due to strike
Lessons that China learnt from the Ladakh standoff
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC rejects plea for extra chance in UPSC exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp