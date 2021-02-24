STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur bail plea matter posted for February 26

The court of Justice Avneesh Jhingan also directed the state of Haryana to place on record the subsequent medical report of Naudeep Kaur.

Published: 24th February 2021 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 01:31 PM

Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur

Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur (Photo | Rajveer Twitter)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur could not get immediate relief with the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday posting her bail plea matter for February 26.

The court of Justice Avneesh Jhingan also directed the state of Haryana to place on record the subsequent medical report of Kaur.

The court has fixed the matter for February 26, said Kaur's counsel Arshdeep Singh Cheema on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the state of Haryana filed its reply in a matter pertaining to her alleged illegal confinement, which the high court had earlier taken suo motu cognisance.

Kaur was arrested for allegedly gheraoing an industrial unit and demanding money from the company in Haryana's Sonipat on January 12.

In her bail plea, the 23-year-old activist had claimed to have been severely beaten up at a police station after she was arrested last month by the Sonepat police.

In her plea filed, Kaur had also claimed that she was falsely arraigned as accused in an FIR lodged under various sections, including 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In her petition, the labour rights activist mentioned that she was targeted and falsely implicated in this case as she was successful in generating massive support to the farmers' movement.

Kaur is currently lodged in Haryana's Karnal jail.

She hails from Punjab's Muktsar district.

