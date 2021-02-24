Maoist attack: Two personnel including ITBP killed in Chhattisgarh

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Two personnel including a jawan of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force were killed in two separate incidents of Maoist attack in the strife-torn district of Narayanpur, about 350 km south of Raipur on Wednesday.

The rebels triggered an improvised explosive devices (IED) blast targeting the ITBP troopers who were returning from de-mining operation near Sonpur.

According to the district superintendent of police Mohit Garg, the ITBP constable of 53rd battalion N Bala Chami from Tamil Nadu was killed in the explosion detonated by the rebels.

“In another incident the Maoists ambushed a team of district reserve guards (DRG) that was out on operation near Kukur village, about 28 km from Maharashtra border. A jawan Kaner Usendi was hit by bullet in his stomach and he succumbed to his injuries. The Maoist attack was swiftly retaliated by the forces following which the armed naxal cadres fled into the nearby forests”, the SP added.

One injured DRG jawan Bankeshwar Paikra has been air-lifted to Raipur for immediate medical attention.

Narayanpur is among the seven Maoist-affected districts in the conflict zone of Bastar, south Chhattisgarh.