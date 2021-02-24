STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Now, four-year-old girl found dead in Uttar Pradesh field

Published: 24th February 2021 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Crime Against Children

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A four-year-old girl was found dead in a cane field and her seven-year-old cousin sister was found unconscious and critically injured around 100 metres away, in Khijripur village under Kanth Police Station in Shahjahanpur district of UP. Hours earlier,  they had gone missing while going to a madarssa to attend classes, police said on Tuesday.

The injured girl was admitted to a local hospital, before being shifted to Bareilly for better treatment.

According to Shahjahanpur SP S Anand, the two girls had left home on Monday afternoon. When they did not return till late evening, families and villagers started looking for them and informed the police.

“The younger girl was found at around 8 pm in a field beside a road around a kilometre from their home. The elder girl was found three hours later at some distance from the spot where the first girl was found,” said police officials.

“The younger girl was declared dead at a hospital. The other is admitted to intensive care unit at Bareilly Medical College. Her condition is stated to be stable.”

The body of the deceased was sent for post-mortem. The report is awaited. Police officials said after the injured girl regains consciousness, things would be clear. Before that, information is being gathered from the local residents.

Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Crime
