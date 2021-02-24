Six non-teaching staffers of Lucknow school test positive for COVID-19
Chief Medical Officer of Lucknow Dr Sanjay Bhatnagar told PTI that 120 non-teaching staff were tested for COVID-19, of which six tested positive.
LUCKNOW: Six people working at a prominent school in the state capital have tested positive for COVID-19 and they have been quarantined, an official said on Wednesday.
"Since the school is closed, the students and teachers could not be tested," he said.
Dr Bhatnagar said on Wednesday, the rest of 330 non-teaching staffers and their family members were tested.