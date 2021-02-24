Why mention Modi's name '10 times' in Governor's address? asks Kamal Nath

By PTI

BHOPAL: Taking potshots at the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh, Leader of Opposition Kamal Nath on Wednesday asked what was the fear that led to the mention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name "10 times" in the Governors address to the Assembly.

The Congress leader was speaking during a debate in the Assembly on Governor Anandiben Patel's customary address on the opening day of the budget session on Monday.

Nath termed the Governor's address as "visionless and directionless".

The former chief minister said the Governors address mentioned the name of Modi "10 times".

Nath said he doesnt think Modi needs to be "promoted" in the state Assembly.

"I was wondering if I was sitting in the Lok Sabha or the Vidhan Sabha. What was the fear? The state government is run by the chief minister," said the Congress MLA, a former Member of Parliament.

The Governor's address should reflect the direction and vision of the state government, but these two elements were missing from Monday's speech, Nath said.

The BJP claims to be working for the welfare of farmers, but there was no mention in Patels speech about the ongoing agitation against the Centre's new agri-marketing laws, he said.

Nath also sought to corner the state government on issues of unemployment and rising fuel prices.

He claimed "210 farmers" have lost their lives during the ongoing agitation against the agri legislations onthe borders of Delhi.

Farmers will become "bonded labourers" of big corporates after the implementation of the three agri- marketing laws enacted by the Modi government in September last year, Nath said.

Countering Nath, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said there was no question of agriculturists becoming bonded labourers due to the laws that seek to encourage private trade, contract farming and remove stock limit on foodgrains.

Chouhan said he will reply to each and every point raised by Nath.

The Leader of Opposition also targeted the BJP government over the alleged existence of mafias in Madhya Pradesh.

The Governors address did not mention what the BJP government is doing to bring investments in the state, said Nath.