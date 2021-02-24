STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Why mention Modi's name '10 times' in Governor's address? asks Kamal Nath

The Congress leader was speaking during a debate in the Assembly on Governor Anandiben Patel's customary address on the opening day of the budget session on Monday.

Published: 24th February 2021 10:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 10:49 PM   |  A+A-

former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Taking potshots at the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh, Leader of Opposition Kamal Nath on Wednesday asked what was the fear that led to the mention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name "10 times" in the Governors address to the Assembly.

The Congress leader was speaking during a debate in the Assembly on Governor Anandiben Patel's customary address on the opening day of the budget session on Monday.

Nath termed the Governor's address as "visionless and directionless".

The former chief minister said the Governors address mentioned the name of Modi "10 times".

Nath said he doesnt think Modi needs to be "promoted" in the state Assembly.

"I was wondering if I was sitting in the Lok Sabha or the Vidhan Sabha. What was the fear? The state government is run by the chief minister," said the Congress MLA, a former Member of Parliament.

The Governor's address should reflect the direction and vision of the state government, but these two elements were missing from Monday's speech, Nath said.

The BJP claims to be working for the welfare of farmers, but there was no mention in Patels speech about the ongoing agitation against the Centre's new agri-marketing laws, he said.

Nath also sought to corner the state government on issues of unemployment and rising fuel prices.

He claimed "210 farmers" have lost their lives during the ongoing agitation against the agri legislations onthe borders of Delhi.

Farmers will become "bonded labourers" of big corporates after the implementation of the three agri- marketing laws enacted by the Modi government in September last year, Nath said.

Countering Nath, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said there was no question of agriculturists becoming bonded labourers due to the laws that seek to encourage private trade, contract farming and remove stock limit on foodgrains.

Chouhan said he will reply to each and every point raised by Nath.

The Leader of Opposition also targeted the BJP government over the alleged existence of mafias in Madhya Pradesh.

The Governors address did not mention what the BJP government is doing to bring investments in the state, said Nath.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kamal Nath Anandiben Patel PM Modi
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
8,807 new Covid cases, 80 deaths in Maharashtra, Mumbai reports 1,167 infections
File photo of passengers arrived from UK to Chennai being taken to quarantine centre. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Home quarantine for those coming to TN from Kerala, Maharashtra
Representational Image.
Telangana among top four states with rise in active Covid cases
The underlying conditions have been defined by a special panel of doctors appointed by the government. (Representational Photo)
45+ with co-morbidities? Your Covid jab window opens on March 1

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp