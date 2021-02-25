STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

19,600 received first dose of COVID vaccine in Mizoram so far

Around 15,750 health workers and 27,557 frontline personnel have been registered for receiving the first dose of the vaccine, the official said.

Published: 25th February 2021 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Vaccine

Mizoram has tested over 2.29 lakh samples for COVID-19 to date. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By PTI

AIZAWL: Over 19,600 people have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Mizoram since its rollout on January 16, a health official said on Thursday.

A total of 38 per cent of the registered beneficiaries have received the first dose of the vaccine so far, she said.

Around 15,750 health workers and 27,557 frontline personnel have been registered for receiving the first dose of the vaccine, the official said.

​ALSO READ | India records 16,738 fresh Covid-19 cases, 138 deaths in last 24 hours

At least 4,031 health workers have received the second dose of the vaccine.

No adverse effect of vaccination has been reported to date, she said.

Mizoram did not report any new COVID-19 case on Thursday.

The state's caseload stands at 4,413, of which 23 are active cases, while 4,380 people have recovered from the disease and 10 patients have succumbed to the infection so far.

Mizoram has tested over 2.29 lakh samples for COVID-19 to date.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus in India Coronavirus Pandemic COVID 19 Pandemic
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An explosion caused by Israeli airstrikes is seen in Gaza City. (File Photo | AP)
US targets Iranian militants in Syria
A health worker collects swabs of metro railway project workers to test for COVID-19 in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Maharashtra records 8000+ new cases in 24 hours
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp