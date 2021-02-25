STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
8,702 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra; 3,744 recover, 56 die

Since Wednesday, Mumbai, Akola, Pune, Nagpur and Nashik divisions have been witnessing a spike in single-day infection count.

Published: 25th February 2021 10:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 10:23 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects swabs of metro railway project workers to test for COVID-19 in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra continued to report over 8,000 coronavirus cases for the second consecutive day on Thursday, which pushed its overall infection count to 21,29,821, a health official said.

The state reported 8,702 cases on Thursday, while this number was 8,807 on Wednesday.

With 56 deaths reported during the day, the state's fatality count went up to 51,993.

A total of 3,744 patients were discharged during the day after recovery, which took the count of such persons to 20,12,367.

The number of active cases is now 64,260, the official said.

Since Wednesday, Mumbai, Akola, Pune, Nagpur and Nashik divisions have been witnessing a spike in single-day infection count, he added.

Mumbai city reported 1,145 cases on Thursday, which took its cumulative figure to 3,22,844.

Five persons died due to the infection in the metropolis, which pushed the toll to 11,463.

With this, Mumbai division, which comprises the city and its satellite towns, reported 1,976 coronavirus cases, increasing the tally to 7,20,293.

Its fatality figure now stands at 19,802, he said.

With 864 new cases, Nagpur city ranked second in the state in terms of daily cases.

Nagpur division has so far reported 2,23,178 cases, while the fatality count has increased to 4,805, he said.

With several school children testing positive for the infection in Satara district, the daily count of cases jumped to 112.

Other areas in Pune division, including Pune city, neighbouring industrial township of Pimpri Chinchwad and other parts of the district have reported a rise in the number of cases.

Pune division recorded 1,734 new cases during the day, taking the tally to 5,21,305, while the fatality count stood at 11,727.

Nashik division has so far reported 2,88,821 cases and 5,230 deaths, Kolhapur division 1,19,512 cases and 4,062 deaths, Aurangabad division 79,298 cases and 2,042 deaths, Latur division 85,433 cases and 2,515 deaths and Akola division 91,835 cases and 1,724 deaths.

With 84,814 tests conducted during the day, the overall test count in the state reached 1,60,26,587.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 21,29,821, new cases: 8,702, death toll: 51,993, discharged: 20,12,367, active cases: 64,260, people tested so far: 1,60,26,587.

