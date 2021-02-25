Cop, liquor smuggler killed in Bihar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Two persons, including an additional sub-inspector and an alleged liquor smuggler, were killed in an exchange of fire on Wednesday in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district.

A rural watchman was critically injured in the incident, police said.

Liquor sale is banned in Bihar since 2016.Police sources said the incident took place when a team of Mejorganj police went to raid a hideout of liquor-smugglers.

In the exchange of fire, sub-inspector Dinesh Ram, 45, and the alleged liquor smuggler, Ranjan Singh, 35, were killed while guard Lal Babu Paswan sustained bullet injuries.

Dinesh Ram was a resident of East Champaran district. Police sources said the injured chowkidar had been admitted to a hospital.

Prohibition Minister Sunil Kumar said liquor smugglers had panicked and were resorting to violence. He told the media that the police will arrest all those involved in the firing.