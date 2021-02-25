STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Coronil a supporting measure, not cure': Uttarakhand health department

A controversy erupted over Coronil being touted as 'Covid cure' after Ramdev re-launched the drug last week, with the IMA seeking explanation from the Union health minister.

Published: 25th February 2021 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Baba Ramdev releases what he claims is the first 'evidence-based' medicine for COVID-19 by Patanjali in the presence of Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Baba Ramdev releases the first 'evidence-based' medicine for COVID-19 by Patanjali in the presence of Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: In the wake of the controversy over Coronil tablet made by yoga guru Ramdev’s Patanjali group, Uttarakhand health department has said the drug can only be used as a supplementary measure and not for treatment of Covid-19 patients. 

YS Rawat, joint director, state licensing authority (AYUSH), said, “The drug by Patanjali is allowed for use as a supporting measure, like Vitamin C or multivitamin and mineral tablets, not as the cure for Covid-19.”

Union AYUSH ministry had written to the state licensing authority on January 14 saying it might consider Patanjali’s application for using Coronil tablets as a supporting measure in the management of Covid-19 without claiming cure. 

Madhya Pradesh woman dies hours after vax second dose   

A woman clerk of Madhya Pradesh health department died around 12 hours after getting the second dose of the Covishield vaccine in Barwani district.

This is the first case of post-vaccine death in MP. District chief medical officer Anita Singare said Rajni Sen, 58, had no health problems.

She was given the shot at around 3.30 pm on Tuesday. She started feeling uneasy soon and was admitted at a private hospital.

