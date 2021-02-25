STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Day after state budget, Rajasthan BJP says chances of mid-term election cannot be ruled out

Speaking to reporters outside the Assembly, BJP state president Satish Poonia said the Budget for 2021-22 presented by Gehlot was like an election budget.

Published: 25th February 2021 10:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 10:53 PM   |  A+A-

Ajmer MLA Satish Poonia

Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: A day after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot presented a populist budget in the Assembly, the opposition BJP claimed on Thursday that the chances of a mid-term election in the state cannot be ruled out.

Speaking to reporters outside the Assembly, BJP state president Satish Poonia said the Budget for 2021-22 presented by Gehlot was like an election budget.

"It is clear from the face, gesture and the body language of the chief minister that mid-term elections may happen in the state," he said, adding there are indications of this in the budget too.

Taking a dig at Gehlot by calling him a "Ghoshnajeevi" over a series of announcements made in the budget, Poonia claimed that 78 such announcements made in his first and second budgets are yet to be fulfilled.

Responding to this, Labour Minister Tikaram Jully asserted that the Congress government in the state will complete its full term of five years.

"The government is stable, and there is no situation for mid-term elections," he said.

Former minister and BJP MLA Vasudev Devnani also claimed that mid-term elections in the state may happen.

"Looking at the situations in the state, mid-term elections may take place," he added.

Congress MLA Khiladi Lal Bairava also ruled out any possibility of mid-term elections, and said the BJP was daydreaming.

