Luck by chance? Rs 100 lottery ticket makes Punjab homemaker a 'crorepati'

By ANI

CHANDIGARH: A housewife from Amritsar has won the first prize in a lottery worth Rs 1 crore from a ticket that cost her Rs 100.

As per a statement from the state government, the lucky winner, Renu Chauhan, on Thursday submitted the ticket and required documents to the State Lotteries Department for encashment of her prize.

Expressing elation for the godsend amount, Chauhan said that the blessing has come as a huge relief to her middle-class family.

"My husband runs a cloth shop in Amritsar and this bumper prize money will be a great help so that our family can lead a smooth life," she said.

The results of the Punjab State Dear 100 + monthly lottery were announced in a draw on February 11, an official spokesperson from the Punjab State Lotteries Department informed.

"Renu, the winner of Ticket D-12228, has submitted the documents today and the prize money will be credited to the winner's account soon," the official said.