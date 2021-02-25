STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra: 614 new COVID-19 cases in Thane in last 24 hours, five more deaths

So far, 2,51,056 patients have recovered from the disease in the district, reflecting a recovery rate of 95.72 per cent.

Published: 25th February 2021 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 testing.

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 testing. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

THANE: With the addition of 614 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has reached 2,62,280,an official said on Thursday.

Besides these new cases reported on Wednesday, the virus claimed the life of five more persons in the district, raising the death toll to 6,251, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district is 2.38 per cent, he said.

There are 4,973 active COVID-19 cases in the district at present, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 45,793,while the death toll has reached 1,203, an official from the district administration said.

