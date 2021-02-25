STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Negative Covid test report must for people visiting Rajasthan from Kerala, Maharashtra

The decision for the people visiting Rajasthan from the two states to have negative corona RT-PCR test reports was taken in a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Published: 25th February 2021 09:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 11:14 PM   |  A+A-

Covid Vaccine, Coronavirus

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

JAIPUR: People coming from Maharashtra and Kerala will have to show a negative COVID-19 test report before entering Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Thursday.

The decision was taken at a review meeting chaired by Gehlot at his residence.

Also, an awareness campaign for vaccination will be run from March.

"In the meeting, it has been decided that it will be mandatory for people coming to Rajasthan from Maharashtra and Kerala to bring a negative report of corona RT-PCR test," Gehlot said.

The chief minister directed officials to ensure compliance of all safety protocols related to COVID-19 like social distancing and wearing of face masks.

State Health Secretary Siddharth Mahajan said the recovery rate has increased to 98.75 per cent.

Meanwhile, 128 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the state on Thursday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 3,19,929.

At present, there are 1,208 active cases in the state.

No new death was reported due to COVID-19 on Thursday, an official report said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Ashok Gehlot RT-PCR test report
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An explosion caused by Israeli airstrikes is seen in Gaza City. (File Photo | AP)
US targets Iranian militants in Syria
A health worker collects swabs of metro railway project workers to test for COVID-19 in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Maharashtra records 8000+ new cases in 24 hours
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp