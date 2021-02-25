Negative Covid test report must for people visiting Rajasthan from Kerala, Maharashtra

By PTI

JAIPUR: People coming from Maharashtra and Kerala will have to show a negative COVID-19 test report before entering Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Thursday.

The decision was taken at a review meeting chaired by Gehlot at his residence.

Also, an awareness campaign for vaccination will be run from March.

"In the meeting, it has been decided that it will be mandatory for people coming to Rajasthan from Maharashtra and Kerala to bring a negative report of corona RT-PCR test," Gehlot said.

The chief minister directed officials to ensure compliance of all safety protocols related to COVID-19 like social distancing and wearing of face masks.

State Health Secretary Siddharth Mahajan said the recovery rate has increased to 98.75 per cent.

Meanwhile, 128 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the state on Thursday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 3,19,929.

At present, there are 1,208 active cases in the state.

No new death was reported due to COVID-19 on Thursday, an official report said.